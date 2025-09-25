A'ja Wilson Pre-Game Sprint

Published on September 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A'ja Wilson's warmup isn't complete without her signature pre-game sprint

She shares the story around it ahead of Game 3 vs. the Fever tomorrow at 7:30pm/ET on ESPN2!

#WNBAPlayoffs | @Google







