A'Ja Wilson Named Week 12 Western Conference Player of the Week and Player of the Month

September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

More honors for the 2x M'VP

A'ja Wilson averaged 23.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, & 1.8 BPG en route to earning Western Conference POTW and Kia Western Conference Player of the Month

