A'Ja Wilson Named Week 12 Western Conference Player of the Week and Player of the Month
September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
More honors for the 2x M'VP
A'ja Wilson averaged 23.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, & 1.8 BPG en route to earning Western Conference POTW and Kia Western Conference Player of the Month
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 20, 2024
- Breanna Stewart Earns Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month Honor for September - New York Liberty
- A'ja Wilson Earns 12th Career Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Caitlin Clark Named WNBA Rookie of the Month for September - Indiana Fever
- Becky Hammon Earns WNBA Coach of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 22nd Time - Las Vegas Aces
- Off-White™ Becomes the Official Style and Culture Curator of League-Leading WNBA Team New York Liberty - New York Liberty
- Sparks Guard Layshia Clarendon Announces Retirement - Los Angeles Sparks
- Storm Wraps up Regular Season with Big Win in Phoenix - Seattle Storm
- Aces Reserves Close out Season with 98-84 Win over Wings - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Fall at Las Vegas Aces in Season Finale, 98-84 - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- A'ja Wilson Earns 12th Career Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award
- Becky Hammon Earns WNBA Coach of the Month Award
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 22nd Time
- Aces Reserves Close out Season with 98-84 Win over Wings
- Aces to Square off against Seattle in First Round of WNBA Playoffs