A'ja Wilson Named May Western Conference Player of the Month (June 3, 2024)

June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A'ja Wilson was next level hoopin' in May.

Wilson put up a double-double with 26.5 PPG, 12.5 PRG and 2.8 BPG to earn the Western Conference Player of the Month while helping her team secure a 4-2 record

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.