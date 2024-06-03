A'ja Wilson Named May Western Conference Player of the Month (June 3, 2024)
June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
A'ja Wilson was next level hoopin' in May.
Wilson put up a double-double with 26.5 PPG, 12.5 PRG and 2.8 BPG to earn the Western Conference Player of the Month while helping her team secure a 4-2 record
