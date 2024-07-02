A'ja Wilson Named June Western Conference Player of the Month (July 2, 2024)
July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson led the league in scoring, averaging 27.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.7 AST per game, and powered her Aces squad to new heights.
