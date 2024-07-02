A'ja Wilson Named June Western Conference Player of the Month (July 2, 2024)

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson led the league in scoring, averaging 27.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.7 AST per game, and powered her Aces squad to new heights.

