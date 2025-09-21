A'ja Wilson Is the First 4x Kia MVP in WNBA History

Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

4x M'VP

A'ja Wilson in 2025: 23.4 PPG (led W) 10.2 RPG | 92 BLK | 64 STL 156 steals + blocks (1st) Powered a 16-game regular-season win streak into the No. 2 seed

Unmatched on both ends - and now the first 4x Kia MVP in WNBA history.

