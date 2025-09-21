A'ja Wilson Is Emotional After Winning Kia WNBA MVP Award

Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A moment of gratitude from the most decorated MVP in W history.

A'ja Wilson reflects on her 4th WNBA Kia MVP and the village that made it possible.

#KiaMVP | #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.