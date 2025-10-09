A'ja Wilson Hits Game-Winner in Las Vegas Aces Game 3 Win

Published on October 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A'JA IS THE MOMENT.

Game-Winner New Finals career-high 34 PTS to go with 14 REB, 4 AST, and 3 BLK The FIRST player in WNBA history to record back-to-back 25+ PTS and 10+ REB games in the Finals.

Roll the footage on her tuffest buckets in the Aces' Game 3 win!

WNBA Finals | @youtubetv

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.