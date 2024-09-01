A'ja Wilson Goes off for 41 PTS & 17 REB vs. the Phoenix Mercury
September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson put on a SHOW in the Aces' win over the Mercury
41 PTS 17 REB 2 AST 2 STL 1 BLK 16-23 FG 2-6 3PT
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 1, 2024
- Atlanta Dream 80, Los Angeles Sparks 62 - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Gameday Notes - Los Angeles Sparks
- Ogunbowale Has Historic Game But Wings Fall to Fever, 100-93 - Dallas Wings
- Mitchell and Clark Lead Fever to Road Win at Dallas - Indiana Fever
- Aces Move into Sole Possession of 4th Place with 97-79 Win over Mercury - Las Vegas Aces
- September 1 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Storm Rallies Late But Falls to Sun 93-86 - Seattle Storm
- Fever Roll into Dallas for Penultimate Regular Season Road Game - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Return to T-Mobile Arena for Tuesday Tilt vs. Chicago
- Aces Sign Queen Egbo to Seven-Day Contract
- Aces Move into Sole Possession of 4th Place with 97-79 Win over Mercury
- Double-Doubles from Wilson, Hayes Lead Aces Past Dream 83-72
- Las Vegas Aces to be Featured on New City of Henderson Library Cards