A'ja Wilson Goes off for 41 PTS & 17 REB vs. the Phoenix Mercury

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A'ja Wilson put on a SHOW in the Aces' win over the Mercury

41 PTS 17 REB 2 AST 2 STL 1 BLK 16-23 FG 2-6 3PT

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.