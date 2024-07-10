A'ja Wilson Drops the First 20/20 Game of Her Career vs. Seattle

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The vision was 20/20 for A'ja Wilson as she led the Las Vegas Aces over the Storm

24 PTS 20 REB 2 AST 3 STL 4 BLK

This marks the FIRST 20/20 performance of A'ja's career

