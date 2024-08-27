A'Ja Wilson Drops 42 PTS, Marking Her 3rd 40-PT Game of Career (August 27, 2024)

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Another performance worth remembering for A'ja Wilson. Despite the 93-90 loss, Wilson became the 5th player in WNBA history to tally a 40-PT game on 70%+ shooting, joining Liz Cambage (2x), Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, and Rhyne Howard

A'ja finished with: 42 PTS, 16-22 FGM

