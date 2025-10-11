A'ja Wilson Drops 31 PTS and Wins Finals MVP in Aces' Championship Game!

Published on October 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A'ja Wilson balled out in Game 4 as the Las Vegas Aces became the 2025 WNBA Champions

31 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST

She was named Finals MVP which makes her the first player in WNBA history to win all three awards (MVP, Finals MVP & DPOY) in the same season!

Check out her championship game highlights!

WNBA Finals | YouTube TV

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 11, 2025

Aces Sweep Mercury for 2025 WNBA Championship for Third Title in Four Years - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.