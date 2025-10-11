A'ja Wilson Drops 31 PTS and Wins Finals MVP in Aces' Championship Game!
Published on October 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson balled out in Game 4 as the Las Vegas Aces became the 2025 WNBA Champions
31 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST
She was named Finals MVP which makes her the first player in WNBA history to win all three awards (MVP, Finals MVP & DPOY) in the same season!
Check out her championship game highlights!
WNBA Finals | YouTube TV
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
