A'ja Wilson Drops 28-PT Double-Double in Aces Game 2 Win

Published on October 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson continues her dominant postseason run

28 PTS | 14 REB | 3 AST

She's now totaled 257 points across 10 games - the 2nd most in a single postseason in WNBA history, leading the Las Vegas Aces to a Game 2 dub!

