A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray & Jackie Young in the Finals

Published on October 13, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Big Three

A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray & Jackie Young were crucial to the Aces' success to becoming Champions. They put on big time performances and delivered on clutch passes, defensive stops and buckets.

Relive their buckets in the WNBA Finals presented by YoutubeTV!

