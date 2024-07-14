A'ja Wilson Breaks Record for Most 25+ PTS and 10+ REB Games in a Single Szn (July 14, 2024)

July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A'ja Wilson recorded her 11th game this season with 25+ PTS and 10+ REB, surpassing Brittney Griner who did this 10 times in 2021

Wilson's final stats vs Mystics: 28 PTS, 17 REB.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.