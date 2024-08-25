A'Ja Wilson Big Time Performance Ends with Game Winner over Chicago
August 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
A'ja Wilson put on a performance for the ages in the Las Vegas Aces' last second win over Chicago!
20 PTS 18 REB 3 BLK GAME WINNER
