A'Ja Wilson Big Time Performance Ends with Game Winner over Chicago

August 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson put on a performance for the ages in the Las Vegas Aces' last second win over Chicago!

20 PTS 18 REB 3 BLK GAME WINNER

