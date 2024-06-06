A'ja Wilson Becomes the FIRST Player in League History with 35+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ STL
June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
A'ja Wilson absolutely dominated delivering a 36 PT, 12 REB, 6 STL performance, becoming the only player in league history to achieve this stat line.
