A'ja Wilson Becomes the FIRST Player in League History with 35+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ STL

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson absolutely dominated delivering a 36 PT, 12 REB, 6 STL performance, becoming the only player in league history to achieve this stat line.

