A'ja Wilson Becomes Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer with 4,301 Total PTS in Career (July 7, 2024)
July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
In today's win over the Dallas Wings, A'ja Wilson scored 28 PTS to etch her name in the history books as the Utah Starzz, San Antonio Stars and Las Vegas Aces franchise all-time leading scorer
She went 3-4 from deep while also grabbing 10 boards
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2024
- Aces Use Strong Second Half to Defeat Wings, 104-85 - Dallas Wings
- A'ja Wilson Claims Franchise Scoring Record in 104-85 Aces Win over the Wings - Las Vegas Aces
- Atlanta Dream 67, Connecticut Sun 80 - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Guard Stephanie Talbot Announced to Australian Olympic Roster for 2024 Paris Olympics - Los Angeles Sparks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- A'ja Wilson Claims Franchise Scoring Record in 104-85 Aces Win over the Wings
- Aces Look to Bounce Back with 12:30 PM PT Tip Sunday against Dallas
- Aces Come Back from 15 Down, Force OT, But Fall to Sparks, 98-93
- Aces Travel to Los Angeles with 6-Game Winning Streak in Tow
- Aces Celebrate Independence Day with 98-77 Victory Over Washington