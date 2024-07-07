A'ja Wilson Becomes Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer with 4,301 Total PTS in Career (July 7, 2024)

July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







In today's win over the Dallas Wings, A'ja Wilson scored 28 PTS to etch her name in the history books as the Utah Starzz, San Antonio Stars and Las Vegas Aces franchise all-time leading scorer

She went 3-4 from deep while also grabbing 10 boards

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

