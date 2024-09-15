A'ja Wilson Becomes First Player in League History to Score 1,000 PTS in a Single Szn

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A look back at some of A'ja Wilson's toughest buckets throughout the szn that helped her become the first player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a single season

