A'ja Wilson Averages 36.3 PPG and 13 RPG to Earn Western Conference Player of the Week
September 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson was not human this week, puttin' up MONSTER numbers for the Las Vegas Aces en route to earning Western Conference Player of the Week
36.3 PPG 13.0 RPG 3.0 BPG
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2024
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player the Week for 21st Time - Las Vegas Aces
- Seattle Storm Fined - WNBA
- Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player the Week for 21st Time
- Aces Return to T-Mobile Arena for Tuesday Tilt vs. Chicago
- Aces Sign Queen Egbo to Seven-Day Contract
- Aces Move into Sole Possession of 4th Place with 97-79 Win over Mercury
- Double-Doubles from Wilson, Hayes Lead Aces Past Dream 83-72