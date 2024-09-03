A'ja Wilson Averages 36.3 PPG and 13 RPG to Earn Western Conference Player of the Week

September 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson was not human this week, puttin' up MONSTER numbers for the Las Vegas Aces en route to earning Western Conference Player of the Week

36.3 PPG 13.0 RPG 3.0 BPG

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

