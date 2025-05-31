A'Ja Wilson 35 PTS, 13 REB, 66.7% from Field vs. Sparks (May 30, 2025)
May 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson big time performance against the Los Angeles Sparks tonight saw a stat line that graced every category finishing with 35 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK, 12-18 FG
