A'ja Is One Win Away from Her Third Title in 4 Years
Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson has the hot hand going into Game 4
In the previous matchup she recorded 34 PTS (Finals career-high), 14 REB, 4 AST & 3 BLKS.
Oh and did we mention she scored the game winning bucket?
Make sure to watch A'ja & the Las Vegas Aces play at 8:00pm/ET on ESPN
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 10, 2025
- Nneka Ogwumike Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team - Seattle Storm
- Paige Bueckers Named to All-WNBA Second Team - Dallas Wings
- Pair of Aces Earn All-WNBA Honors - Las Vegas Aces
- Alyssa Thomas Named to 2025 All-WNBA First Team - Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team - New York Liberty
- A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier Unanimously Selected to 2025 All-WNBA First Team - WNBA
- Allisha Gray Named All-WNBA First Team - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston Earn 2025 All-WNBA Honors - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Pair of Aces Earn All-WNBA Honors
- Aces Sights Set for a 4-0 Finals Sweep at Phoenix Friday for 3rd WNBA Championship
- Las Vegas One Win Away from 3rd WNBA Title After A'ja Wilson's Go-Ahead Jumper Lifts Aces over Mercury 90-88
- D'POY A'ja Wilson Earns 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team Honors
- Aces Look to Extend Series Lead as WNBA Finals Shifts to Phoenix for Game 3