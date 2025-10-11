A'ja Is One Win Away from Her Third Title in 4 Years

Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson has the hot hand going into Game 4

In the previous matchup she recorded 34 PTS (Finals career-high), 14 REB, 4 AST & 3 BLKS.

Oh and did we mention she scored the game winning bucket?

Make sure to watch A'ja & the Las Vegas Aces play at 8:00pm/ET on ESPN







