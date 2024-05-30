AJ Ouellette and Samuel Emilus Are Ready to TAKE OVER the CFL

May 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Saskatchewan Roughriders stars Samuel Emilus and AJ Ouellette talk about the upcoming CFL season. Emilus speaks on his best moments in RIderville last year while Ouellette tells Henoc and Donnovan why he decided to make the move from the Argonauts to the Roughriders.

New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!

Listen to The Waggle Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3pItVhvoMXRxREn3Y01ZDg?si=44d4554b97844529 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-waggle/id1126892989

