Aidan Sweatt Named "Finest in the Field"

November 16, 2022







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2022 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League. The 2022 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Spencer Sarringar Bismarck Larks Northern State .989

1B Joey Grabanski Battle Creek Battle Jacks Concordia University, Nebraska .975

2B Aidan Sweatt La Crosse Loggers North Florida .973

3B Trevor Austin St. Cloud Rox Mercer .957

SS Noah Dehne Minnesota Mud Puppies North Dakota State .959

OF John Nett St. Cloud Rox St. Cloud State 1.000

OF Jan Rollon Madison Mallards Southern University and A&M College 1.000

OF Ryan Dykstra Kalamazoo Growlers Oakland University .989

P Aidan Longwell Lakeshore Chinooks Kent State 1.000

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League.

