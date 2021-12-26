AHL Postpones Monday's Amerks Game against Utica

December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Monday's game between the Utica Comets and Rochester Americans, scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena, has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Comets organization.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Ticket purchasers for Monday's game are asked to hold onto their tickets for the new date, which will be announced soon. All ticket purchasers will receive an email with additional details.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.