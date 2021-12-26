AHL Postpones Monday's Amerks Game against Utica
December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Monday's game between the Utica Comets and Rochester Americans, scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena, has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Comets organization.
A make-up date has not yet been determined.
Ticket purchasers for Monday's game are asked to hold onto their tickets for the new date, which will be announced soon. All ticket purchasers will receive an email with additional details.
