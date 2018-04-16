AHL Picks Pulkkinen for Player of the Week

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Monday that Chicago Wolves forward Teemu Pulkkinen is the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the final week of the 2017-18 regular season.

Through four games last week, Pulkkinen collected five goals and seven points as the Wolves clinched their second consecutive Central Division title and the division's top seed in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 26-year-old from Vantaa, Finland, pushed his career-high point streak to 11 games. He has produced 10 goals and 6 assists since March 24.

Pulkkinen finished the regular season as the Wolves' leading scorer (65 points) and shared the team's goal-scoring lead with Brandon Pirri (29 goals). Those totals ranked him fifth and seventh, respectively, on the AHL's final leaderboards.

The Wolves and Pulkkinen kick off 2018 Calder Cup action at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, as they host the Rockford IceHogs in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals at Allstate Arena. For tickets or playoff information, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

