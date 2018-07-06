AHL Names San Diego Gulls Winners of Multiple Team Business Services Awards

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) today announced the San Diego Gulls as winners of multiple Team Business Services awards, recognizing the hockey club's outstanding achievements in ticket sales during the 2017-18 season.

The AHL honored several teams and individuals for their efforts during the 2017-18 season at the league's Team Business Meetings in Des Moines, Iowa, last month, including San Diego as the ticket sales department of the year for the third consecutive season. The Gulls have been recipients of the ticket sales department of the year award each of the past three seasons since joining the AHL at the start of the 2015-16 season.

As part of its Team Business Services program, the AHL honored one club from each conference for top revenue growth in four areas during this past season: overall ticket sales, season-ticket sales, group-ticket sales and corporate sponsorship sales. The Gulls were named the Western Conference recipient of overall ticket sales growth for the 2017-18 season after leading the AHL in attendance (9,305 average) to become the first team in 12 seasons to usurp the Hershey Bears atop the league's attendance charts.

"It's a testament to our entire hockey club to be named ticket sales department of the year a third straight season," said Gulls Director of Ticket Sales Nate Beasley. "Our goal is to provide the top fan experience at every interaction with our hockey club and these awards would not be possible without the most passionate fans in the American Hockey League."

