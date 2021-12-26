AHL Announces Postponement of Monday's Barracuda Game
December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Barracuda, the San Jose Barracuda's (@SJBarracuda) game on Monday, Dec. 27 against the Bakersfield Condors has been postponed.
The following six San Jose Barracuda players and one coach are in the AHL's COVID-19 protocol:
D Nick Cicek
F Dillion Hamaliuk (effective Dec. 23)
F Evander Kane
G Alexei Melnichuk
D Ryan Merkley
F Jasper Weatherby
Assistant Coach Michael Chiasson
Additionally, one Barracuda staff member has also been placed in the AHL's COVID-19 protocol.
A make-up date has not been determined.
As of now, Wednesday's game between the Barracuda and Stockton Heat is still scheduled as planned at SAP Center at San Jose (5 p.m.).
All San Jose Sharks and San Jose Barracuda players and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and compliant with the NHL and AHL's COVID-19 testing and guidance protocols.
