AHL Announces Division Alignment for 2018-19 Season

(Rochester, NY) - American Hockey League President and CEO David Andrews announced today that the league's Board of Governors, which convened for its Spring Meeting today in Chicago, Ill., has approved the following division alignment for the 2018-19 AHL season.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Sound Tigers (New York Islanders)

Charlotte Checkers (Carolina Hurricanes)

Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)

Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida Panthers)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)

North Division

Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)

Binghamton Devils (New Jersey Devils)

Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Utica Comets (Vancouver Canucks)

Western Conference

Central Division

Chicago Wolves (Vegas Golden Knights)

Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)

Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)

Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets)

Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks)

San Antonio Rampage (St. Louis Blues)

Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)

Pacific Division

Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)

Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)

Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)

San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks)

San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks)

Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames)

Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes)

The Rochester Americans will remain in the AHL's North Division, which will expand to eight teams in 2018-19 to welcome the addition of the Cleveland Monsters, who played out of the Central Division for the last two seasons. The Amerks will again be joined in the North Division by the Belleville Senators, Binghamton Devils, Laval Rocket, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets.

The AHL will also expand to an all-time high 31 teams beginning in 2018-19 as the Colorado Eagles are set to make their franchise debut. The Eagles, who previously spent the last seven seasons competing in the ECHL, as well as eight in the Central Hockey League before that, will serve as the top developmental team for the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and will become the seventh team in the Pacific Division.

Additional changes include the Texas Stars and San Antonio Rampage shifting to the Central Division.

The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2018-19 regular season, set to begin Oct. 5, will be announced at a later date.

