Agrazal Takes Home International League Pitcher of the Week Award

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the International League named Indianapolis Indians starting pitcher Dario Agrazal as the IL Pitcher of the Week. The honor is the first weekly award of the Panamanian's seven-year career and the second by a Tribe pitcher in 2019, joining Mitch Keller's April 22 honor.

Agrazal officially joined Indy's roster from Double-A Altoona on April 28 and proceeded to go 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA (2er/13.2ip) in two starts this past week. He earned the win in his Triple-A debut on April 29 vs. Columbus, allowing two earned runs, five hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. He followed that outing with 7.0 scoreless innings on Saturday against Louisville, yielding one unearned run on four hits. He walked one, struck out seven and induced 12 groundouts while taking a no-decision.

Among IL pitchers to have made two starts last week, the 24-year-old ranked first in ERA, innings pitched, WHIP (0.80), batting average against (.188) and groundout-to-airout ratio (3.33). He also tied for second among league leaders last week in punchouts.

Agrazal has tossed 6.0 or more innings in each of his six starts this year between Altoona and Indy, totaling 38.2 innings pitched. He has racked up 32 strikeouts while issuing only two walks.

He was signed by the Pirates as an international free agent on July 1, 2012 and has been named to three midseason All-Star teams in his career. He was rated as Pittsburgh's No. 29 prospect by Baseball America prior to the 2019 campaign.

