Ag Night 2.0, Ken Griffey Sr., Eight Giveways Highlight 2019 Pulaski Yankees Promotional Schedule

PULASKI, Va. - Exactly two months from the Appalachian League's 2019 Opening Night, the Pulaski Yankees are excited to announce their 2019 promotional schedule, with promotions for all 34 games to be played at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park.

The 2019 season features a new and improved slate of weekly promotions - Sunday Evening Baseball, Pinstripe Pals Mondays presented by the Community Health Center of the NRV, Two-sdays presented by First United Methodist Church, Winning Wednesdays presented by Pennzoil, Thirsty Thursdays, Fan-omenal Fridays presented by 107.1 PSK, and Super Saturdays. More information about each weekly promotion is below.

Two celebrity appearances are scheduled for the 2019 season, one from former New York Yankee and 19-year Major League veteran Ken Griffey Sr. (July 21) and the other by Dwier Brown, the actor who played John Kinsella in Field of Dreams (June 30). Special pre-game meet and greet packages are available for each appearance by visiting pulaskiyankees.net or calling (540) 980-1070. The special ticket includes admittance to a Q&A session with autograph opportunity, game ticket, and light refreshments; limited quantities are available.

Opening Weekend at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park begins with Opening Night presented by the Travis Team with a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on Friday June 21 against the Bluefield Blue Jays. Gates will open early on Saturday June 22 for a pre-game FanFest featuring inflatables, autograph sessions, and live music from Eric Gress. Sunday evening will feature the first of two Little League Nights with a pre-game youth clinic.

Live music will also be at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park on three Thirsty Thursday dates as part of the new Extra Innings music series - June 27, July 11, and August 8. Bands will be announced later this spring.

The 2019 promotional schedule includes eight giveaways - magnet schedule presented by the Travis Team (June 21), team photo (June 22), Gary Martin bobblehead presented by Collision Plus (June 29), Margaritaville Night at the Park tank top presented by Eleven West (July 11), Calf-E bobblehead presented by Pulaski County Is... (July 13), mini replica trolley (July 20), Isiah Gilliam bobblehead presented by New River Dermatology (August 10), and a t-shirt (August 17).

Agriculture Night 2.0 presented by Farm Credit of the Virginias on July 13 highlights the 2019 theme nights, a list that also includes Star Wars Night (June 28), Gary Martin Night presented by Collision Plus (June 29), Field of Dreams Night (June 30), Military Appreciation Night presented by Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center (July 1), Fans Are Family Night presented by the Town of Pulaski (July 3), Margaritaville Night at the Park presented by Eleven West (July 11), Princess Night (July 13), Bark in the Park presented by Town & Country Veterinary Clinic (July 15 and August 19), Christmas in July and Faith Night presented by Shively Electric (July 22), Heroes Night presented by SERVPRO of Pulaski County (August 9), Pinstripe Pride Night (August 18), World Heritage Night (August 26), and Fan Appreciation Night (August 27).

The Yankees will wear specialty jerseys on Star Wars Night (June 28) with proceeds benefiting Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society and on Agriculture Night 2.0 presented by Farm Credit of the Virginias (July 13) with proceeds benefiting the Pulaski County 4-H for the second consecutive year.

As part of the Pulaski Yankees ongoing military appreciation and community relations efforts, two special series will also take place during the 2019 season - the Stars & Stripes Series July 1 through July 3 and HOPE Week presented by Gay and Neel, Inc. July 30 through August 2. The Yankees and visiting Elizabethton Twins will both wear special red, white, and blue game caps during the Stars & Stripes Series while the Yankees celebrate our country and military with Military Appreciation Night presented by Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center (July 1), American Evolution Night (July 2), and Fans Are Family Night - themed to be a giant community cookout and Independence Day party - presented by the Town of Pulaski on July 3.

HOPE Week, the New York Yankees' annual community initiative, will once again take place across the Yankees' Minor League affiliates and in Pulaski, this year with special ticket offers for Calfee's Community All-Stars thanks to Gay and Neel Inc. Non-profit employees (July 30), Town of Pulaski and Pulaski County employees (July 31), and teachers (August 1) can purchase $2 general admission tickets on their respective nights during HOPE Week. The ticket offers and evening recognitions of Calfee's Community All-Stars will compliment morning volunteer and community appearances by Yankees players and front office staff throughout HOPE Week presented by Gay and Neel, Inc.

Individual game tickets are now on sale at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone at (540) 980-1070, or at the Pulaski Yankees offices at Calfee Park Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. Details about all 2019 promotions can be found on the promotions tab of the Pulaski Yankees website, with further information to be released over the coming weeks on Pulaski Yankees social media (@pulaskiyanks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

2019 Weekly Promotions

- Sunday Evening Baseball - Enjoy baseball-focused promotions each Sunday during the 2019 season!

- Pinstripe Pals Mondays presented by the Community Health Center of the NRV - All Pinstripe Pals (children in the official Pulaski Yankees kids club) receive free admission to all Monday games and can run the bases following the last out. For more information on how your child can join the Pinstripe Pals presented by the Community Health Center of the NRV, visit pulaskiyankees.net.

- Two-sdays presented by First United Methodist Church - On Two-sdays presented by First United Methodist Church, select concessions items will be just $2! Plus, buy one GA ticket and get the second for just $2.

- Winning Wednesdays presented by Pennzoil - Winning Wednesdays presented by Pennzoil feature numerous ways for fans to go home a winner, including our lucky hot dog "golden ticket" promotion.

- Thirsty Thursdays - Enjoy discounted draft and fountain drinks every Thirsty Thursday!

- Fan-omenal Fridays presented by 107.1 PSK - Fan-omenal Fridays offer family-friendly and fan-favorite promotions throughout the season, presented by 101.7 PSK.

- Super Saturdays - Super Saturdays feature giveaways for every Saturday home game during the season.

