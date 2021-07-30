After Two Blown Saves, Missions Beat Amarillo in 11 InningsÃÂ

July 30, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - After being held without a hit into the sixth inning, the Missions offense had to fight back multiple times during their Friday night victory in Amarillo. The bullpen blew two save opportunities in the ninth and 10th innings.

The Missions offense failed to record a hit threw five innings against Amarillo starter Ryne Nelson. Leading off the sixth inning, Juan Fernandez broke up the no-hitter with a solo home run. It was his fifth long ball of the year.

Missions starter Adrian Martinez pitched another stellar outing. He tossed 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out six batters. He lowered his ERA to 2.20 on the year.

The Missions offense added an insurance run in in the top of the ninth inning. With one out, Jose Azocar connected on a solo home run to make it a 2-0 Missions lead. It was his eight homer of the season.

Jose Quezada came on to convert the save but ran into some trouble with two outs. After retiring the first two batters, Quezada allowed a double to Dominic Fletcher. Stone Garrett followed that up with an RBI single. After a single to Ryder Jones, Buddy Kennedy tied the game with an RBI single.

In the 10th inning, the Missions offense regained the lead with a three-run inning. After loading the bases, Dwanya Williams-Sutton scored on a sacrifice fly from Esteury Ruiz. Azocar provided the big blast with a two-run double. The Missions had a 5-2 lead.

James Reeves came on to convert the save in the 10th inning. Like Quezada, Reeves failed to convert his save attempt. Renae Martinez hit a two-run home run to cut into the lead. After recording the first out of the inning, Osvaldo Abreu tied the game with a solo home run.

In the 11th inning, Ben Ruta was the designated runner on second base. After a strike out from Overstreet, Allen Cordoba put the Missions ahead with a two-run home run. It was his fourth long ball of the season.

Reeves came back out for the 11th inning and retired all three batters. He recorded his second win of the season.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 37-38 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-4, BB, R, IBB, 3 K

The Missions will continue their six-game series against Amarillo on Saturday, July 31st. Right-hander Brett Kennedy will make his first appearance with the Missions this season. Right-hander Luis Frias (3-6, 5.88) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.