After MLB Announcement, Atlanta Braves End Affiliation with Appalachian League

September 29, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release





DANVILLE, VA - With Major League Baseball's announcement earlier today regarding the future of the Appalachian League, the Atlanta Braves have announced they will end their affiliation with the Danville Braves and City of Danville on September 30.

Here is the statement from Major League Baseball regarding the future of the Appalachian League.

The Danville Braves are the current longest-standing affiliated team for the Atlanta Braves, boasting a 27-year history with the same major league club. This is the longest affiliation the Braves have had with any minor league organization since the Richmond Braves were the team's Triple-A club from 1966-2008.

"We thank the city of Danville for their support over nearly three decades of Braves baseball and wish continued success to the city," said Chip Moore, Braves Executive Vice President, Minor League Affiliates and Strategic Planning. "I would personally like to thank our Danville staff and especially Brandon Bennett and Stephen Brunson for their hard work during this transition."

"I'm proud to have been a part of 27 successful years," said vice president and Danville Braves general manager Brandon Bennett. "The support from our fans, corporate partners and community leaders has made this possible. On behalf of our staff, thank you for making Danville a piece of Braves Country."

The Braves will always be grateful for the support it has received from fans and sponsors of their team in Danville throughout the years.

"While this marks the end of the Braves run in Danville, I'm optimistic the reorganization of the Appalachian League will continue to deliver high quality baseball and family entertainment to a city which has proven it loves baseball," said Bennett.

The Atlanta Braves have sent numerous storied coaches and players to Danville since 1993.

Among the greatest managers are current Atlanta Braves manager, Brian Snitker, who stood at the helm for the D-Braves in 1996. In addition to Snitker, the D-Braves' longest tenured coach (2005-2010), Paul Runge, led the D-Braves their only two Appalachian League Championships in 2006 and 2009.

Danville has also seen some of the greatest Atlanta Braves prospects throughout the years. Amongst the most notable players include Andruw Jones, Adam Wainwright, Jeff Francoeur, Rafael Furcal, Marcus Giles, Jason Heyward, Tommy Hanson, Kris Medlen, Julio Teheran, Andrelton Simmons, Brandon Drury, Johan Camargo, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Soroka, Austin Riley, Ian Anderson, Huascar Ynoa and William Contreras.

As the Braves close their time in Danville, they will be selling remaining merchandise at a discounted rate. To secure your piece of Danville Braves history, visit the Danville Braves website at dbraves.com and select the "shop" button.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from September 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.