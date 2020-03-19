After Losing his Mom, Brhet Bewley Hears her Every Step of the Way

Brhet Bewley, a prospect within the Kansas City Royals organization and a former Burlington Royal (2018), dealt with one of his biggest challenges last season, but not in baseball. In life. On May 31, 2019, Brhet lost his mother, Claudia Bewley, due to a brain aneurysm. The relationship between Brhet

On May 31, 2019, Brhet lost his mother, Claudia Bewley, due to a brain aneurysm. The relationship between Brhet and his mom was one he described as; "My rock, the person I could really turn to for anything I ever needed. She loved with all of her heart and led her life with such great faith in God."

Over the course of a baseball season, it is challenging enough to deal with the on-field, constant grind of a baseball lifestyle. The daily struggles of minor league baseball were still there for Brhet, but he was dealing with something that would ultimately change his life.

Before Brhet's mom passed, she was one of, if not his biggest supporters in life. "She taught me so much about how to be a man and treat others and how to do things the right way even when no one is watching."

"She instilled in me this relentless optimistic attitude that is born from gratitude."

"Losing her, and trying to play baseball after I had lost her, away from my family and friends, playing a sport where you fail so much was extremely difficult. It wasn't until about August that her voice in my head shifted things for me." That voice of, 'So many kids would be dying to be in your shoes, B. I know it's hard. We all believe in you.'"

"I began to start to hear her voice as I approached the plate to hit. She'd always yell, 'Trust your hands, B. Confidence! Just like the cages.'"

"It would cause me to smile and realize that I always have her with me," Brhet added.

The Royals organization was there for Brhet and his family every single second during this time, supporting him every step of the way.

"I really can't thank everyone in the organization enough for everything they have done for me going through the most difficult time of my life. Alec Zumwalt (Director of Baseball Operations/Player Development & Scouting), and JJ Picollo (Vice President/Assistant General Manager-Player Personnel) and so many others went out of their way to book me flights and make sure I had everything I needed to be with my mom and family in her tough moments."

About the importance of being a Royal as well, Brhet added:

"Being a Royal is more than just being a good baseball player. It's to be a stand-up man on and off the field, to be a great dad, husband, brother, or friend. With the Royals we really take care of each other."

When asked how much of an impact she has made on him to this day, he said;

"This attitude she's given me allows me to never get too high or too low, and always remember what a blessing it is to put a jersey on every day and call myself a professional baseball player. I have carried over her mentality into me as a teammate and competitor on the field."

"She's still teaching me lessons: this life isn't the end for us, and there are so many things in this world that we are not meant to understand. But I can feel her happiness in my heart, and I strive to live my life in a way that means I'll be seeing her again."

