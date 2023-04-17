After All These Years Saints Finally Spill the Tea During April 18-23 Homestand

ST. PAUL, MN - Fans from all walks of life will come together for the week at CHS Field. Whether you were friends with Mary Jane or stole your rivals bulldog mascot we won't ask you to spill the tea about your college days. Bring out your favorite snacks because we're going to take it down a few notches and just let everyone chill during the April 18-23 homestand.

Tuesday, April 18 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees), 6:37 p.m. - Spilling the Tea

We have so many amazing secrets to tell. Since 1993 you wouldn't believe the stories we've accumulated. And for one night, we decided we're going to tell it all. It's like we're writing the tell all book, but packing it into one three hour game as we spill the tea about all the players, coaches, and front office. All the sordid details are coming out tonight. Oh wait, I'm being told this is actually the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. Guess we'll have to spend a different night telling the juicy details of the Saints organization. For now, with the Yankees Triple-A affiliate in town we're going to celebrate the history of their hated rival's city, Boston. A total of 340 chests with 92,000 pounds of tea were dumped in the Boston Harbor. Get your best Boston accent ready because unlike in 1773, we're actually throwing a party. Want to check out where the actual Boston Tea Party took place, you can find out the best way to get there on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 19 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 6:37 p.m. - Alumni Night

Whether you're a supporter of the Gophers, Badgers, Wildcats, or Buffaloes, fans of all colleges are welcome tonight. If you're still in school, just graduated, or are 50 years removed, wear your school colors with pride tonight. Some of the more outrageous school traditions are Barnard College's Big sub, a decade long tradition of trying to build the largest sub each year. At MIT, they drop a piano off the roof at Baker Hall to signify the last day you can drop classes. At the University of Pennsylvania they hurl toast onto the football field at the end of the third quarter of home games when they sing an old ditty called "Drink a Highball," which includes the line, "Here's a toast to dear old Penn." They used to raise a glass to honor their alma mater, but when alcohol was banned on campus, they took a more literal approach. Find out some of the more interesting school traditions in our state with an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, April 20 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 6:37 p.m. - Bring Your Own Snacks

Bro, we can hear our hair growing. Sometimes, we feel like we're driving OK only to realize we're parked. You may not think this day is great, but you know, that's just like, your opinion man. Grab your snack mix, chocolate chip cookies, Funyuns, Cheetos, or, Doritos. Choose your favorite snack because something tells us many of our fans are going to get the munchies on this day. For the first time in CHS Field history, we're allowing our fans to bring their own snacks into the game. If you don't feel like bringing your own, we'll have plenty of options to choose from. A great way to wash down those snacks is on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, April 21 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 6:37 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy to the music of Minnesota Bands

We believe all our promotions are so strong that we'll never need any replacements. But that doesn't mean we can't play the Replacements. Whether you're from The Suburbs or Owl City tonight we all get down on Marcy Playground. It's our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with music from Minnesota Bands. Use your hippocampus to learn the songs from Hippo Campus because CHS Field is going to start a music Revolution.

Saturday, April 22 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 2:07 p.m. - Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's

Not one. Not two. Not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season and this is your first chance. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball. If you want to dress like your dog, then both of you should put on tropical shirts because it's Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, April 22 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 2:07 p.m. - Sensory-Friendly Game presented by Fraser

This is one of those special games that you won't want to miss. It's for our friends that don't want to be overstimulated, and who among us couldn't use a nice relaxing day at the ballpark. Even the Saints can tone it down from time-to-time. All the fun and entertainment will continue taking place, but in a more mellow format. This is our Sensory-Friendly game presented by our friends from Fraser. While we love Lee Adams, Nicholas Lehman, and Rita Boersma, today we will have fewer announcements from them. We're also going to turn down the microphone and speakers from our normal 10 to a relaxing three or four. While we fully intend to use the video board, there will be fewer motion graphics. The team plans on hitting a lot of home runs, but we won't be firing the cannon. Mudonna loves hugging kids, but today she will wait for them to approach her. There will be two designated sections and two sensory-safe suites for those with sensory-processing needs. Fraser will be handing out fidget items and their support staff will be on site to provide assistance and education about sensory-processing needs. Fraser Sensory Kits will be available to be checked out from Fan Services and returned after the game. These kits contain sensory tools to modify the environment, so fans are better able to enjoy the game experience. It's the perfect Cub Family Sunday as kids can run the bases following the game.

We haven't come close to hitting the Dog Days of Summer, but your pooch will enjoy this homestand, nonetheless. Whether you like your tea black, green, or oolong, we're spilling everything this homestand. Show your school spirit because the Saints are home for a week from April 18-23.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 28 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 1, July 3, and September 3) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

