After 7 Years with Rivermen, Cohen Ready for Next Chapter

July 15, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - After seven years with the Peoria Rivermen, Director of Business Development Andrew Cohen has accepted an Equipment Manager position with the NAHL's Lone Star Brahmas in North Richland Hills, Texas.

"There's so many emotions and so much that's happened over the last seven years," said Cohen. "As a kid, I grew up watching the Rivermen, so it really was a dream come true. It was a great experience under a first class organization. I can't thank Mr. Yuill, Bart Rogers, Katie Pogeman, and Jean-Guy Trudel enough for helping me grow as a person and a professional. It was a great run in Peoria."

Cohen, 32, initially came to the Rivermen ahead of the team's inaugural year in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He spent his first three years with the club serving as Equipment Manager, which was highlighted at the conclusion of his second season, where Cohen was named SPHL Equipment Manger of the Year.

Prior to the 2016-17 campaign, Cohen transitioned into a full-time role in the front office, helping with sales and and forging relationships with local businesses in Peoria and the surrounding communities.

Cohen returns to the North American Hockey League (NAHL), where he previously served as an Equipment Manager for the Texas Tornado. In 2012-13, Andrew's experience earned him a spot as an equipment assistant with the Dallas Stars.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2020

After 7 Years with Rivermen, Cohen Ready for Next Chapter - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.