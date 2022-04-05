African American Heritage Night Ticket Package on Sale

The Barons will offer a special ticket package in conjunction with African American Heritage Night, which will take place Sunday, April 24th. The ticket package includes a baseline box ticket and t-shirt for $25.00 and may be purchased exclusively online here. Orders will not be taken over the phone or in-person, only online at the link above.

In order to receive a shirt at the game on April 24th, fans must pre-order by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15th. Packages will be sold until April 24th, but any orders placed after that day will have to pick up their shirt from the Joe Drake Box Office at a later date.

This year's t-shirt design, "Truth Burns Up Errors" was provided by Miles College student, Darrian King. "The quote from Sorjouner Truth, "Truth Burns Up Errors" was the inspiration for the T-shirt design. The quote is referring to the problems in African American experience. In this design, there is a play on words creating a double meaning between the baseball error and the life experience of African Americans. "Truth Burns Up Errors" is both the truth in the call of the umpire and the truth in the history of the African Americans. True History is Heritage," says King. "The tattered flag depicted in the design is representative of the constant battle African Americans face, daily. It is the battle flag of truth that is daily working to burn, erase, and eliminate the errors in history."

Other designs submitted by Miles College students will be incorporated into other promotional items, including a rally towel for fans.

