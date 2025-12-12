AFC Toronto Turns Heads at World Sevens

Published on December 12, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







AFC Toronto made a strong statement earlier this month at the World Sevens Football Tournament in Florida, showcasing dynamic attacking play, emerging chemistry, and a set of standout performances that firmly introduced the NSL to the international small-sided stage. Though the club did not advance out of a tightly contested group, Toronto delivered three competitive matches, each decided by a single goal or penalty kicks, and left the tournament having earned respect from opponents and onlookers alike.

Match 1: Tigres 3, AFC Toronto 2

Toronto opened group play against Mexico's Club Tigres in a fast-paced, back-and-forth match that went right to the 30-minute wire. Despite the narrow loss, the match highlighted the creativity and resilience of Toronto's front line.

Esther Okoronkwo struck first early, putting Toronto ahead in the 5th minute with a composed left-footed finish from the left side of the area, finding the bottom right corner. Tigres responded quickly and eventually took the lead, but Toronto continued to press.

Nikayla Small pulled one back in the 17th minute, burying a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom left corner after a well-weighted assist from Kaylee Hunter. Toronto pushed for an equalizer late, but Tigres ultimately held on. Sierra Cota-Yarde earned standout recognition for her performance, anchoring Toronto with poise and presence throughout the match.

Match 2: Flamengo 2, AFC Toronto 2 (Flamengo wins on PKs)

Toronto's second match, against Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo, delivered one of the most intense showdowns of the tournament. After a back-and-forth affair, the teams were level at 2-2, with Flamengo edging the result in sudden-death penalties.

Toronto came out firing. Just three minutes in, Kaylee Hunter opened the scoring with a right-footed strike to the bottom left corner, finishing a clever setup from Nikayla Small. Flamengo equalized, but Toronto responded again in the 20th minute when Ashley Cathro curled a left-footed free kick into the bottom left corner, a clinical set-piece finish that restored the lead.

Flamengo found a dramatic equalizer with just 40 seconds left in regulation to force sudden-death overtime. After a scoreless extra period, the match went to penalties, where Flamengo narrowly prevailed. Both Kaylee Hunter and Nikayla Small were named Toronto's standouts, each playing pivotal roles on both sides of the ball.

Match 3: AFC Toronto 3, Kansas City Current 2

Toronto closed out group play on a high note, earning a thrilling 3-2 win over the NWSL's Kansas City Current. The match showcased some of Toronto's sharpest attacking sequences of the tournament, led by standout performances from Kaylee Hunter and Esther Okoronkwo.

Hunter put Toronto ahead in the 8th minute, finishing a quick break initiated by Okoronkwo with a driven right-footed shot from the center of the box. Four minutes later, Hunter doubled the lead with an impressive right-footed strike from a difficult left-side angle, guided into the bottom right corner off a corner-kick sequence orchestrated by Victoria Pickett.

Kansas City mounted a response, but Toronto continued to apply pressure, and Okoronkwo delivered the eventual game-winner in the 29th minute. After a well-timed feed from Hunter, she finished from close range with a left-footed shot to the bottom left corner. The victory capped a strong showing for Toronto, who proved they could match tempo and execution with some of the top sides in the tournament.

A Strong International Introduction for the NSL

Although AFC Toronto did not advance out of group play, their performance in Florida served as an important milestone for the NSL. Across three tightly contested matches, Toronto demonstrated the league's competitive level, attacking quality, and emerging talent on an international platform. From late-game drama to standout individual performances, AFC Toronto's debut at the World Sevens Football Tournament offered a promising look at what NSL clubs can bring to the global stage and set the tone for future international opportunities.







Northern Super League Stories from December 12, 2025

AFC Toronto Turns Heads at World Sevens - NSL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.