AF1 Transactions Update - March 30, 2026

Published on March 30, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Teams across the AF1 continued making roster adjustments over the past several days, with Washington adding to its backfield while Oregon made multiple roster cuts and other teams updated player statuses.

Signings

Undra Hendrix - Washington - FB - 5'11", 280 lb - Hardin-Simmons

Released

Jeremiah Zene - Nashville - OL - 6'7", 345 lb - Concordia College Selma

Justus Wallin - Washington - FB - 6'0", 230 lb - Bowling Green

Damon Lynch - Oregon - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Simon Fraser University

Sean Russaw - Oregon - FB - 6'0", 250 lb - Alabama State

Amari Manuel - Oregon - DB - 5'8", 165 lb - Andrew College

Josh Bender - Oregon - FB - 5'11", 265 lb - Valley City State

KJ Walker - Oregon - DB - 5'11", 205 lb - Portland State

Trevor Hensley - Oregon - WR - 6'2", 205 lb - Milligan University

Team Suspension

Nathan Chromy - Minnesota - WR - 6'5", 205 lb - N/A

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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