AF1 Transactions Update - March 30, 2026
Published on March 30, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Teams across the AF1 continued making roster adjustments over the past several days, with Washington adding to its backfield while Oregon made multiple roster cuts and other teams updated player statuses.
Signings
Undra Hendrix - Washington - FB - 5'11", 280 lb - Hardin-Simmons
Released
Jeremiah Zene - Nashville - OL - 6'7", 345 lb - Concordia College Selma
Justus Wallin - Washington - FB - 6'0", 230 lb - Bowling Green
Damon Lynch - Oregon - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Simon Fraser University
Sean Russaw - Oregon - FB - 6'0", 250 lb - Alabama State
Amari Manuel - Oregon - DB - 5'8", 165 lb - Andrew College
Josh Bender - Oregon - FB - 5'11", 265 lb - Valley City State
KJ Walker - Oregon - DB - 5'11", 205 lb - Portland State
Trevor Hensley - Oregon - WR - 6'2", 205 lb - Milligan University
Team Suspension
Nathan Chromy - Minnesota - WR - 6'5", 205 lb - N/A
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from March 30, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.