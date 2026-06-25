AF1 Transactions Update - June 24, 2026
Published on June 24, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
As we head into Week 12, Washington and Minnesota continued making roster adjustments, with teams making moves across all three phases of the game.
Signings
Jamell Winn - Washington - DL - 6'6", 400 lb - Tarleton State
Released
Aeden Johnson - Minnesota - K - 5'9", 175 lb - San Diego
Jadarius Byrd - Minnesota - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Butler CC
Joe Powell - Minnesota - DB - 6'1", 188 lb - Oklahoma
Injured Reserve
Jamal Couch - Minnesota - WR - 6'5", 225 lb - Mississippi State
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Arena Football One Stories from June 24, 2026
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