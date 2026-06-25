AF1 Transactions Update - June 24, 2026

Published on June 24, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







As we head into Week 12, Washington and Minnesota continued making roster adjustments, with teams making moves across all three phases of the game.

Signings

Jamell Winn - Washington - DL - 6'6", 400 lb - Tarleton State

Released

Aeden Johnson - Minnesota - K - 5'9", 175 lb - San Diego

Jadarius Byrd - Minnesota - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Butler CC

Joe Powell - Minnesota - DB - 6'1", 188 lb - Oklahoma

Injured Reserve

Jamal Couch - Minnesota - WR - 6'5", 225 lb - Mississippi State

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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