AF1 Transactions Update - July 28, 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Albany made a pair of roster moves, adding experience to the offensive line while making a corresponding roster adjustment.

Signings

Ryan Johnson - Albany - OL - 6'5", 320 lb - Youngstown State

Released

Isaiah Hardy - Albany - OL - 6'5", 340 lb - West Virginia

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Arena Football One Stories from July 29, 2026

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