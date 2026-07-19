AF1 Transactions Update - July 18, 2026

Published on July 19, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Washington added a pair of new faces to the roster, strengthening both the offensive and defensive lines ahead of its next matchup.

Signings

Tariq Stewart - Washington - OL - 6'6", 320 lb - North Carolina A&T

Michael Fields - Washington - DL - 6'3", 290 lb - N/A

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Arena Football One Stories from July 19, 2026

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