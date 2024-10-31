AF1 Signing Update for October 31

October 31, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is an updated list of players that have signed Letters of Intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 season for October 31.

Harold Love Albany DL

Andre Sale Orlando QB

Nick Smith Jr. Albany LB

The following players have been released from their LOI with the respective AF1 team.

Desmond Thomas Billings OL

The following players have been placed on the suspended list by the AF1 League Office.

Dazion Carroll Billings OL

