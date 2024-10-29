AF1 Signing Update for October 29

October 29, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is an updated list of players that have signed Letters of Intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 season for October 29.

Darrion Conrad Billings WR/DB

Jarius Grissom SW Kansas QB

Dallas Reins Salina OL

Latravius Kingsland-Kennedy Oregon DB

