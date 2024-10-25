AF1 Signing Update for October 25

October 25, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is an updated list of players that have signed Letters of Intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 season for October 25.

John Nell Albany K

Donovan Porterie Wichita QB

Kevin DeShields Oregon DL

Jevin Frett Billings WR

