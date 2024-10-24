AF1 Signing Update for October 24

Here is an updated list of players that have signed Letters of Intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Tre Wortham Albany DB

Sam Castronova Albany QB

Ahmad Farrier Wichita OL/DL

