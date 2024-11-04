AF1 Signing Update for November 4
November 4, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is an updated list of players that have signed Letters of Intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 season for November 4.
Dalton Cole Orlando
Montell Cozart SW Kansas
Markus Smith Albany
Marje Smith SW Kansas
Todd Athey SW Kansas
The following players were released by their corresponding AF1 team.
Nick Smith Albany
