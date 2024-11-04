AF1 Signing Update for November 4

November 4, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is an updated list of players that have signed Letters of Intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 season for November 4.

Dalton Cole Orlando

Montell Cozart SW Kansas

Markus Smith Albany

Marje Smith SW Kansas

Todd Athey SW Kansas

The following players were released by their corresponding AF1 team.

Nick Smith Albany

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from November 4, 2024

AF1 Signing Update for November 4 - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.