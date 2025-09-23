AF1 Daily Transactions - September 23, 2025

AF1 Free Agency continues as teams across the league add impact talent on both sides of the ball. Albany strengthens its roster with size in the trenches and experience at quarterback, Oregon brings in a towering lineman, Washington secures a defensive back, and Kentucky adds a versatile offensive weapon.

The following players have been signed:

Alex Westcott - Albany - OL - 6'4", 310 lb - Buffalo State

Fred Payton Jr. - Albany - QB - 6'2", 215 lb - Mercer University

Solomon Polk - Oregon - OL - 6'7", 350 lb - Angelo State

Byron Edwards - Washington - DB - 5'10", 180 lb - Texas Southern

Tom Butters - Kentucky - WR/FB - 6'6", 240 lb - Wartburg College

