AF1 Daily Transactions - September 18, 2025

Published on September 18, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







AF1 Free Agency continues with more key additions across the league, as teams look to strengthen their rosters ahead of the 2026 season. Today's moves feature impact players on defense along with a familiar face under center, as Oregon secures its first signing of the offseason.

The following players have been signed to their respective AF1 teams:

Tre Wortham - Albany - DB - 6'1", 202 lb - UCONN

Esaias Gandy - Beaumont - DB - 6'1", 210 lb - Wyoming

Dalton Cole - Oregon - QB - 6'3", 225 lb - Brevard College

Stay locked in as free agency continues to unfold with more signings shaping the 2026 AF1 season. For the latest updates, visit theaf1.com daily and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.