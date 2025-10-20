AF1 Daily Transactions - October 20th, 2025

Published on October 20, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The Oregon Lightning add three players. Here are the October 20th AF1 Singings:

Maurice Ashley - Oregon - WR - 5'10", 190 lb - Bridewater State

Rayshad Lewis- Oregon - DB - 5'11", 170 lb - Maryland

Peyton Monson - Oregon - WR - 5'9" 180 lb - Ft. Lewis







