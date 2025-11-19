AF1 Daily Transactions - November 19th, 2025

Published on November 19, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Three new additions highlight today's AF1 roster moves, with Minnesota securing a big target at wide receiver, while Michigan strengthens both sides of the ball with a versatile WR/DB and an experienced defensive back.

Here are the November 19 transactions:

Jahmal Banks - Minnesota - WR - 6'3", 215 lb - Nebraska

Cortez Eatmon - Michigan - WR/DB - 6'3", 198 lb - University of West Florida

BerDale Robins - Michigan - DB - 5'9", 175 lb - Nevada

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.